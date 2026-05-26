Kazakhstan, EBRD discuss water infrastructure cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President Mark Bowman discussed ongoing cooperation in the development of water management infrastructure, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Fourth International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

The sides reviewed current cooperation in the water sector and discussed prospects for further joint projects aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan’s water infrastructure.

Nurzhigitov highlighted the importance of partnership with the EBRD and expressed gratitude for the bank’s support in implementing projects focused on improving the country’s water management system.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation in sustainable water resource management and in developing new joint initiatives.

EBRD maintained an active investment portfolio in Kazakhstan totaling 2.955 billion euros, with 130 active operations as of March 31, 2026

The majority of the portfolio - 2.229 billion euros, or 75% - is concentrated in sustainable infrastructure projects. The corporate sector accounts for 431 million euros (15%), while financial institutions represent 295 million euros, or 10% of the total.

In 2025 alone, EBRD investments in Kazakhstan amounted to 378 million euros.