Uzbekistan takes part in INTERPOL-led training on combating illegal arms trafficking

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Uzbekistan joins INTERPOL-led regional training and coordination efforts in Sarajevo to combat illicit firearms trafficking across Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The event, organized by INTERPOL’s General Secretariat under the “iARMS V” project with the support of the European Union, was held in Sarajevo from May 11 through May 15, 2026.

Representatives from national law enforcement agencies and INTERPOL National Central Bureaus across the region took part in the discussions. Uzbekistan was represented by officials from the INTERPOL National Central Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Main Forensic-Evidence Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Participants discussed emerging threats linked to illegal firearms trafficking, as well as mechanisms for strengthening international cooperation and coordinating joint operational activities.

As part of the training program, INTERPOL experts conducted practical sessions on the use of the iARMS system, international firearms tracing, investigation techniques for gun-related crimes, and the application of forensic tools in cross-border cases.

Officials also exchanged operational experience and reviewed international best practices in combating illicit arms trafficking.