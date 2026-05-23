Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijani karateka Madina Sadigova won a gold medal at the European Championships for adults in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the athlete, who competed in the 55-kilogram weight category, surpassed all her rivals and rose to the top step of the podium.

Thus, Madina Sadigov entered the history of Azerbaijani karate as the first Azerbaijani female karateka to become the European champion among adults.