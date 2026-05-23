Uzbekistan, China’s ZTE discuss expansion of digital infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. Officials from Uzbekistan and Chinese telecommunications company ZTE discussed expanding the country’s digital and telecom infrastructure during a meeting in Tashkent, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The dialogue occurred between Sherzod Shermatov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies, and Zhang Jianpeng, Senior Vice President of ZTE.

The conversations centered on advancing data center initiatives and implementing strategies to bolster the reliability and security of Uzbekistan's digital framework. Both parties evaluated potential opportunities for the subsequent phase of data center development as well as the expansion of associated capacities.

The discussions during the meeting extended to encompass broader strategic collaboration between Uzbekistan and China within the telecommunications realm. This included collaborative efforts to enhance digital services in the nation’s remote and hard-to-access areas.

Representatives from ZTE emphasized the company's enduring involvement in Uzbekistan's telecommunications sector, along with its contributions to infrastructure modernization initiatives and network systems enhancements.

Officials additionally noted that Uzbek telecom operators have achieved strong positions in international Speedtest rankings, reflecting the rapid development of the country’s digital sector.

Additionally, the discussions included initiatives for the training and professional advancement of local experts, as well as strategies to establish Uzbekistan as a regional digital center in collaboration with ZTE.