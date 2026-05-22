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Chairman of State Affairs Commission of Democratic People's Republic of Korea congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 22 May 2026 20:38 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of State Affairs Commission of Democratic People's Republic of Korea congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Wikipedia
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my congratulations to you and, through you, to the Government and people of your country.

I express my hope that the friendly relations between our two countries will be further strengthened and developed in accordance with our mutual interests," the letter reads.

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