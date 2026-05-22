Chairman of State Affairs Commission of Democratic People's Republic of Korea congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my congratulations to you and, through you, to the Government and people of your country.

I express my hope that the friendly relations between our two countries will be further strengthened and developed in accordance with our mutual interests," the letter reads.