Sustainable measures essential to improve housing affordability – Baku Call to Action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Sustainable measures are urgently required to improve housing affordability across the globe, according to the Baku Call to Action, the official final document of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable due to rising land values, property speculation, short-term rentals, insecure labour markets, limited housing supply and unequal access to finance, forcing many households into homelessness and inadequate living conditions. We call for sustained measures to improve affordability, including expanding access to rental and social housing, advancing inclusionary zoning, strengthening subsidies and cost-reduction strategies, regulating speculative practices, improving property taxation systems and access to finance across income groups. We encourage Parliamentarians and National government to introduce legislative measures that protect affordability, while encouraging increased delivery through public housing programmes, Development Finance Institutions (DFI’s), private sector & self-built housing initiatives," the document states.

The final text notes that housing is too often treated in isolation from infrastructure, basic services, and economic opportunities, while urban sprawl, spatial segregation, and poorly coordinated land-use planning push low-income households into peripheral and excluded areas, far from jobs, services, and opportunities.

"We call for an integrated and participatory spatial planning approach, with a gender lens, that connects housing with transport, services, livelihoods, and natural and cultural heritage, while promoting mixed, inclusive and well-serviced intergenerational neighbourhoods. We call upon professionals, academia and 5 research institutions to develop a shared vision with government and civil society calling for integrated urban planning and targeted subsidies that include housing, economic opportunities and transport," the WUF13 final document emphasizes.

In addition, the document underscores that neighborhoods are not just about their physical form and layout; they are spaces of care, social interaction, culture, safety, and collective life that enable the fulfillment of human potential, well-being, and a sense of community belonging.

"We call for housing approaches that recognize gender, diversity, sexual orientation and promote accessibility, proximity, safety, wellbeing and social inclusion by addressing gender-based violence, strengthening public and shared spaces, and advancing universal and inclusive housing design. We urge government, professional bodies and civil society to develop clear guidelines that foster inclusive and mixed-use neighbourhoods strengthening social cohesion, reduce segregation and improve safety, health and dignity for all," the document reads.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.

Convened by UN-Habitat and co-organized with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, WUF13 was held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”.

The Forum hosted 579 sessions throughout the week, while the Urban Expo brought together 260 exhibitors, innovators and solution providers. WUF13 featured 11 heads of state, 9 high-level guests, 88 ministers and 76 deputy ministers, and 130 mayors, alongside representatives of international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society and grassroots organizations.