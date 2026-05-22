Chevron unveils next-generation Techron fuel additive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has introduced a new and improved version of its Techron gasoline additive designed to better protect car engines from harmful deposits caused by low-quality fuel, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, the updated Techron formula helps clean engines and maintain their performance over time. Chevron says regular use of fuel containing the next-generation additive can remove up to 100% of damaging deposits left behind by poorer-quality gasoline, helping engines run more efficiently and smoothly.

The new formula underwent extensive testing, including laboratory analysis, engine performance studies, and comparisons with competing fuel products before being launched.

Techron is Chevron’s proprietary fuel additive technology, developed through decades of research aimed at improving fuel quality and engine protection.

Chevron is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, operating across oil and gas production, fuel manufacturing, lubricants, petrochemicals, and energy technologies.