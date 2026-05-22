Gala event held for “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026”

The “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026” awards gala, organized by PASHA Bank and Deloitte Private, took place in Baku on 20 May 2026.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev, PASHA Bank Executive Board Chairman and CEO Javid Gouliyev, Deloitte Azerbaijan Managing Partner Nuran Karimov, Azerbajani National Assembly’s Economic Policy, Industries and Entrepreneurship Committee Chairman Azer Amiraslanov and PASHA Holding Macroeconomic Research Department Director Elman Eminov were among the speakers at the event.

Javid Gouliyev noted that “PASHA Bank has been a ‘Best Managed Companies’ project partner for five years, because we believe that a strong economy is built on well-managed companies. Over these years, we have especially observed one thing: successful companies are not created by chance. They are built through systematic management, financial discipline, investment in human capital and a long-term vision”.

He also emphasized that the “Best Managed Companies” program is an independent assessment platform based on international standards that recognize business excellence, strategic management, and sustainable growth as key criteria.

Deloitte Azerbaijan Managing Partner Nuran Kerimov noted that “this year marks the fifth anniversary of the Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan program in our country. Over this period, the program has become more than just a platform for recognizing corporate achievements — it has evolved into an important initiative contributing to the development of corporate governance culture in Azerbaijan. The companies recognized today once again demonstrate that strong leadership, strategic vision, and sustainable management principles are the foundation of long-term success. As Deloitte, we will continue to support the promotion of these values within Azerbaijan’s business ecosystem”.

Araz Supermarket, Azersun Holding and CityNet are winners of the programme this year.

“Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026” sponsors are PASHA Bank and Deloitte Private, while the partners include AmCham Azerbaijan, ADA University, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund and Public Television.

The international competition has been held in Azerbaijan since 2021. Nearly 50 companies have participated so far and more than 10 companies have received the “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan” title, including AVRORA Group, Azerconnect Group, Bridge Group of Companies, Embawood, NORM Cement (two-time winner), Saba, OBA Market, Veyseloglu Group of Companies (two consecutive-time winner), METAK (four consecutive-time winner and Gold Award laureate) and Azersun Holding.

For more detailed information about the programme, visit the website.