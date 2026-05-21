WUF13 hosts international roundtable on “Education and Professional Training” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. An international roundtable discussion on the topic of “Education and Professional Training” was held as part of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The event brought together scholars, urban planning experts, researchers, and representatives of higher education institutions from various countries to discuss modern education models, interdisciplinary approaches, and professional training for sustainable urban development.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that rapid urbanization, climate change, technological transformation, and social challenges require the training of specialists with new knowledge and skills in the field of urban studies. In this regard, the expansion of interdisciplinary programs at universities, the integration of theoretical knowledge with practical experience, and the strengthening of international cooperation were identified as key priorities.

Participants in the discussion noted that the development of modern cities is not limited to architectural and engineering solutions. It is important to take social, economic, environmental, and technological factors into account in the urban planning process. Therefore, future professionals must be able to collaborate with representatives from various fields and apply comprehensive approaches to solving complex problems.

Experts addressing the event emphasized the importance of integrating research findings into public policy and strengthening cooperation between universities, government agencies, and local communities. It was noted that scientific research should not be limited to academic publications but should also contribute to the development of practical solutions and the decision-making process.

The discussions also addressed the use of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and data visualization tools in urban planning education. It was noted that these technologies create new opportunities for more effective urban planning and management.

The roundtable featured presentations on the experiences of various countries, as well as an exchange of views on the importance of people-centered approaches in urban planning and housing policy, sustainable transportation systems, environmental issues, and the shaping of cities of the future.

Participants unanimously declared that expanding cooperation among educational institutions, government agencies, the private sector, and civil society, as well as strengthening the training of professionals who meet modern requirements, is of particular importance for building sustainable and inclusive cities.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.