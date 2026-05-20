Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Group discuss ongoing co-op prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Group engaged in high-level discussions concerning the ongoing initiatives conducted under the framework of the 2025–2029 Memorandum of Understanding, a source from the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The talks took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayıl Jabbarov, and Nikos Kalaitzidakis, Executive Vice President for Central & Eastern Europe and India at Carlsberg Group.

In the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed current tracks of joint commercial operations with Carlsberg Group.

The discussions centered on the progress achieved under the 2025–2029 Memorandum of Understanding, the modernization of regulatory frameworks within the brewing sector, the localization of raw material procurement and packaging processes, and the development of new business opportunities across the region.