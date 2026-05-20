Unified digital management system to be built in Icherisheher under "Smart Reserve" strategy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Following the launch of a new reform phase by the Icherisheher Administration, a three-year transformation strategy titled "Smart Reserve" was developed, said Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", Trend reports.

The official made the remarks during an event titled "Urban Value Chain in Practice: Delivering Smart and Sustainable Urban Projects in Azerbaijan," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, urban development is evaluated not by strategies but by their practical implementation, and a clear vision combined with a systematic approach remains essential for successful execution.

"This strategy combines historical heritage preservation, digital transformation, infrastructure modernization, tourism development, public services, sustainability, and community-oriented management into a unified governance system," he noted.

Mahmud emphasized that this initiative moves beyond a purely conceptual approach.

"Currently, we implement an interconnected, extensive portfolio of projects—ranging from large infrastructure developments to facade restoration, mobility management, museum modernization, public services, and digital systems—utilizing a more systematic and project-oriented management model," he stated.

He pointed out that while Icherisheher is a historical site inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, it remains a living urban space encompassing residents, business entities, tourists, transport, and urban governance processes.

"For many years, historical cities were managed either strictly as museum spaces or through fragmented and reactive approaches. We realized that this model is no longer sustainable," the official added.

Mahmud noted that the "Smart Reserve" approach entails building an integrated urban ecosystem rather than just deploying digitization.

"In historical cities, technology must operate in the background, while culture, architecture, and the community remain in the foreground," he stressed.

According to the chairman, one of the first critical steps involved creating a digital cadastre system.

"For the first time, we consolidated data regarding buildings, land use, public spaces, underground infrastructure, engineering-communication lines, and utilities onto a single digital platform. This significantly improved planning, coordination, and operational management," he said.

Mahmud added that since historical cities are highly vulnerable to unregulated traffic and chaotic parking, smart mobility management was introduced.

"In Icherisheher, we implemented digitally controlled transport entry systems, regulated parking zones, automated payment systems, and stricter traffic control mechanisms. This helped reduce traffic loads, increase pedestrian comfort, and better preserve the historical urban environment," he noted.

Public services and communication with residents also remain top priorities.

"We created a centralized service center model through which citizens can submit requests, track processes, and communicate directly with the administration," he said.

Furthermore, the "Icherisheher" mobile application was launched for tourists and residents.

"Through the application, tourists access multilingual navigation, information on museums, events, and cultural routes, while residents can order services and directly report local issues," he added.

He noted that the next phase involves the implementation of smart cameras and advanced urban monitoring systems.

"Alongside security, these systems will allow us to understand how public spaces function in real time and manage preservation risks," he stated.

Mahmud added that cooperation with financial and technology partners is strengthening to expand the digital ecosystem.

"Yesterday, we signed a memorandum on a broad strategic partnership with 'Birbank.' The goal is to create an integrated urban services ecosystem that combines transport, payments, ticketing, reservations, cultural services, and municipal functions within a single digital solution framework," he said.

He emphasized that all these projects link closely together.

"Digitization supports preservation, preservation drives tourism, tourism strengthens local business, culture shapes urban identity, and public trust ensures long-term sustainability," Mahmud added.

In conclusion, he noted that the core challenge for historical cities lies in ensuring a balance between modernization and the preservation of authenticity.

"If historical cities successfully combine innovation, heritage, sustainability, and human-centric governance, they can transform into some of the strongest urban models of the future. I believe Icherisheher will be among such cities," he concluded.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.