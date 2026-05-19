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Progress made in negotiations with Iran - U.S. Vice President

US Materials 19 May 2026 23:31 (UTC +04:00)
Progress made in negotiations with Iran - U.S. Vice President
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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Significant progress has been achieved in negotiations with Iran, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said during a briefing at the White House, Trend reports.

"There is significant progress, but the work continues, and ultimately an agreement will either be reached or not," he said.

According to Vance, the negotiation process should be held behind closed doors, as excessive publicity could complicate the situation.

"We will continue this work. I believe it's important to conduct such discussions privately, as sometimes disclosing all the details of negotiations only complicates the process," he noted.

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