Azerbaijani minister highlights concept of livable city as key goal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. For Azerbaijan, the concept of a "livable city" encompasses not only infrastructure but also the quality of the social and economic environment, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remarks during an event titled "Cities at the Center of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to Nabiyev, a comprehensive approach to these issues remains vital for developing the innovation ecosystem and attracting talent to the country. While tax incentives and other economic instruments play a significant role, they do not suffice on their own.

"In recent discussions with companies considering relocating their businesses, particularly from the Gulf countries, the primary topic focused precisely on the issue of quality of life," Nabiyev stated.

He emphasized that when companies decide where to operate and establish themselves, the most critical factor remains the livability level of the city.

"Our city and our overall approach base themselves on a comprehensive, systemic, and long-term strategy in this direction. Our goal involves forming one of the most livable and comfortable cities not only in the region but on a global scale," the minister concluded.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.