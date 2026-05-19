SecGen of Alwaleed Philanthropies stresses housing as key to human dignity and security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Housing should be viewed not as an end in itself, but as a foundation for ensuring people’s security, stability, and dignity, Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies and UN-Habitat Goodwill Ambassador for the Arab States, said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during the panel discussion “The Social and Economic Power of Housing” at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to the princess, Alwaleed Philanthropies has been implementing housing programs around the world for nearly 45 years.

"We have provided 1.2 million housing units and invested more than $5 billion in human development and humanitarian projects. It’s not about the houses themselves, but about helping families become independent and self-reliant,” she emphasized.

She cited a joint project with the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action in Saudi Arabia and Yemen as an example.

“We provided 600 homes, but we didn’t stop there. We also implemented vocational training programs that led to employment for Yemeni families. The number of beneficiaries reached nearly 5,000 people,” she noted.

Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud emphasized that by 2030, approximately 60% of the world’s population will live in cities, and governments will not be able to address all housing issues on their own.

She added that sustainable housing solutions are only possible through cooperation among governments, international organizations, and charitable institutions that combine policy, expertise, and funding.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.