Libya advocates for greater int'l cooperation to address urban challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Libya advocates for expanded international cooperation to address urban challenges, Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Overcoming urban challenges requires strengthening international partnerships, transferring knowledge and technology, and providing fair and flexible financing mechanisms for developing countries," he emphasized.

He added that this is necessary for more effective and equitable implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.