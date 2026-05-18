Number of active small businesses in Uzbekistan exceeds 1 million

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 18. As of April 1, 2026, the number of active small businesses in Uzbekistan reached 1,208,300.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan shows that this includes 507,100 small enterprises and microfirms (including farms and dehkan farms), 347,700 individual entrepreneurs, and 353,500 dehkan farms.

Additionally, the small business sector comprises 22,700 artisans and 900 sellers of imported goods.

The data reveals that there are 31.5 active small businesses per 1,000 people across the country. These figures were discussed in the context of regional development, highlighting the distribution of entrepreneurial activity across the republic.

In terms of regional concentration, the highest number of small businesses per 1,000 people was recorded in Tashkent (47.7 units), followed by the Khorezm region (45.3 units), the Syrdarya region (39.7 units), and the Navoi region (37.7 units).