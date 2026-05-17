WUF13 serves as important platform for co-op in urban planning and housing - Gabonese minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The WUF13 forum being held in Baku serves as a critical global platform for strategic cooperation in the fields of urban planning and housing, Mays Mouissi, Minister of Housing, Urban Planning, and Land Registry of the Gabonese Republic, said during a ministerial roundtable held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that participating in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum is of paramount importance for Gabon, and expressed his sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan for its exceptional hosting.

He emphasized that the international community is currently grappling with a severe housing deficit: "The theme—'Housing the World: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities'—is a direct call for global mobilization in the face of escalating climate and social challenges."

According to him, over 3 billion people worldwide live in substandard conditions, while more than 300 million face homelessness. Furthermore, approximately 600 million people across Africa still lack access to electricity.

The minister added that Gabon is not immune to these systemic pressures: "The urbanization rate in our country exceeds 80 percent, and we are currently facing a deficit of approximately 300,000 housing units. This situation is continuously exacerbated by rapid population growth in urban centers," he stressed.

He stated that climate change-induced risks, including flooding, coastal erosion, and landslides, are severely impacting vulnerable settlements across Gabon.

Mays Mouissi highlighted that under the leadership of President Brice Oligui Nguema, deep structural housing and land reforms are being actively executed.

"The ultimate objective of these reforms is to secure citizens' access to decent housing and legally backed land ownership," he noted.

The minister added that within this framework, the Gabon Housing Fund has been established, public-private partnerships (PPPs) have been expanded, and the construction of thousands of housing units is underway. Additionally, thousands of land plots have been serviced and made available for development.

He further reported that in cooperation with the World Bank, urban master plans have been developed for several key regions, and overall planning documentation is being consistently modernized.

Concluding his address, the minister underscored that following the principle of "what cannot be measured cannot be managed," Gabon has successfully launched a new statistical data collection system dedicated to urban development metrics.