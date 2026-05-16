Turkmenistan’s Kiyanly power plant project reaches key construction milestone

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 16. The Kiyanly 1,574 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant project in Turkmenistan has reached a key construction milestone with the successful completion of the first fire process at Gas Turbine Units 1 and 2, Trend reports via Türkiye’s Çalık Enerji.

According to the Turkish company involved in the implementation of the project, the completion of this phase represents an important stage in the overall construction process of the power plant.

The project team also announced the achievement of 12 million accident-free human-hours during construction activities.

The Kiyanly Combined Cycle Power Plant is among Turkmenistan’s largest ongoing energy infrastructure projects and is being developed near the Caspian coast in the Balkan region. The facility is expected to enhance electricity supply for industrial enterprises and residential consumers, while contributing to the country’s export-oriented energy policy.

The project is being implemented by Çalık Enerji under a contract concluded with Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy. The plant is based on combined-cycle technology, enabling greater fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to conventional thermal power generation facilities.

Kiyanly is considered as strategically significant due to its proximity to the region’s major gas chemical complex and Turkmenistan’s broader plans to expand electricity exports to neighboring countries and regional markets.