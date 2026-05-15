Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan review bilateral cooperation on sidelines of OTS summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 15. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev today, May 15, during his working visit to Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue and the dynamic development of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

Particular attention was paid to advancing joint initiatives in the areas of trade and economic cooperation, investment, transport and logistics, energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

The leaders of the two countries reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen the Kyrgyz-Uzbek strategic partnership, expand multifaceted cooperation, and coordinate joint efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability, and security in the region.