Uzbekneftegaz strengthens ties with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank at OGU 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekneftegaz engaged in discussions with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation during OGU 2026, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The dialogue focused on the company’s ongoing transformation initiatives, measures to enhance financial sustainability, upcoming investment projects, and achievements within the framework of existing collaboration.

Representatives of ADCB expressed their readiness to increase financing support for Uzbekneftegaz’s activities in 2026.

Following the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and deepening bilateral cooperation.