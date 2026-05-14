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Azerbaijan creates solid foundation for Global South initiatives - UN-Habitat

Azerbaijan Materials 14 May 2026 15:58 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan creates solid foundation for Global South initiatives - UN-Habitat
Photo: Zero Waste Forum
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan has created a solid foundation for Global South initiatives through its promotion of multilateral cooperation and its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, former Secretary of the Governing Bodies and Head of Intergovernmental Affairs at UN-Habitat (Ghana), Christian Mensah, said at the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of Baku Urban Week, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's leadership in advancing multilateral cooperation, including its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, has created a solid foundation for initiatives such as the Global South NGO Platform," he said.

Mensah also noted the importance of uniting civil society representatives to promote inclusive international dialogue.

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