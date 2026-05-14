Uzbekneftegaz, Canada-based Condor discuss expanding gas output at Gazli field

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekneftegaz and Canada-based Condor Energies Inc. held discussions during OGU 2026 on the next phase of a joint project aimed at enhancing natural gas production at the Gazli field, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The talks addressed ongoing operations and plans for the Kumli group of fields within the Gazli region, with particular emphasis on increasing production through the adoption of advanced technologies, modernization of infrastructure, and optimized utilization of newly drilled wells.

The project, executed through the foreign enterprise Condor Energy Development, was characterized by both parties as a significant step toward broader integration of technological solutions within Uzbekistan’s energy sector and more efficient exploitation of existing gas resources.

Located in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region, the Gazli gas field is among the country’s largest and most mature gas-producing areas. Discovered in the late 1950s and developed extensively during the 1960s under the Soviet Union, it historically played a pivotal role in supplying natural gas throughout Central Asia and to other Soviet republics via major pipeline networks.

The broader Gazli production zone encompasses multiple mature deposits, with cumulative historical production measured in hundreds of billions of cubic meters of gas. The area also includes the Gazli underground gas storage facility, with an estimated working capacity of approximately 3 billion cubic meters, which remains strategically significant for balancing seasonal gas demand in Uzbekistan.