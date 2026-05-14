Azerbaijan considers itself part of Global South - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan considers itself part of the Global South, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of “Baku Urban Planning Week.”

According to him, geographically, historically, culturally, and by virtue of its destiny, Azerbaijan is part of the Global South.

Hajiyev noted that Baku fully comprehends the challenges and difficulties faced by the countries of the Global South, including their historical legacy, as Azerbaijan has also endured numerous trials and hardships both during the years of independence and throughout its history.