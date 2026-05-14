Azerbaijan emerges as key guarantor of peace and security in S. Caucasus - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Peace and security in the South Caucasus have already been established, and Azerbaijan is the main guarantor of this stability, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a roundtable discussion titled “Discussions on President Ilham Aliyev’s Speech During His Visit to Zangilan.”

The Chairman also drew attention to the complex geopolitical situation in the region. He noted that wars are currently ongoing in both the north and the south, and it is extremely difficult to predict how these conflicts will end. Farid Shafiyev emphasized that the situation surrounding Iran remains tense.

“Under such conditions, certain forces are acting against the new realities that have emerged in the region. As evident from President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks, this pressure is not coming from a single source. We are observing certain signals emanating from Russia regarding Armenia and the region as a whole. This is not just about Armenia’s policy toward the European Union. Some statements even raise fundamental issues, such as the Treaty of Turkmenchay. Unfortunately, at the same time, we are also observing certain steps against Azerbaijan from the European side,” he added.