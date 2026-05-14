Iran vows never to compromise on territorial integrity and independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Iran has made it clear that it will never compromise on matters concerning the protection of the country’s territorial integrity and independence, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said at the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS Member States, Trend reports.

According to him, by now, it ought to be clear that Iran is unbreakable and only emerges stronger and more united when under pressure.

"While ready to fight with everything we have in defense of our freedom and our soil, we are equally ready to pursue and defend diplomacy.

As I have repeatedly stated, there is no such thing as a military solution to anything related to Iran. We Iranians never bow to any pressure or threat, but we reciprocate the language of respect. As much as our powerful armed forces remain ready to exact devastating retribution on foreign aggressors, my people are peace-loving and do not seek war," he said.

Araghchi noted that BRICS can, and must, become one of the principal pillars in shaping a more just, balanced, and humane global order.