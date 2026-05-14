Southern Gas Corridor CSJC highlights top CIS Moody’s BCA rating

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Southern Gas Corridor CSJC has highlighted the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) from Moody’s Ratings as one of the highest in the CIS region, Trend reports via the SGC.

“Southern Gas Corridor CSJC has obtained an inaugural Long-Term Issuer Rating from the international rating agency “Moody’s Ratings.” Following an extensive and independent financial analysis, SGC’s Long-Term Issuer Rating has been affirmed at "Baa3" / Positive, which is an investment-grade level.

Additionally, “Moody’s Ratings” has confirmed SGC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at "baa3". This is one of the highest BCA indicators issued not only in Azerbaijan but also across the CIS region. According to “Moody’s Ratings,” SGC's rating is constrained by the sovereign rating of Azerbaijan ("Baa3"). Future positive changes in the country's sovereign rating will also have a direct effect on the Company’s rating. This rating once again proves SGC's financial stability and reliability in international financial markets,” the company said.

In 2025, SGC successfully obtained a “BBB-” / Stable Long-Term Issuer Default Rating from the international rating agency Fitch Ratings.

SGC is a closed joint-stock company established for the purpose of holding, managing, and financing the Republic of Azerbaijan’s participation shares in the Southern Gas Corridor projects. 51% of SGC's shares are owned by SOCAR, while 49% are held by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, acting on behalf of the State.