Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament highlights growing relations with Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations have elevated to the level of strategic partnership, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said in a joint press statement with Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši, Trend reports.

According to her, Raši’s visit to Azerbaijan demonstrates that interparliamentary relations between the two countries are at a high level.

She noted that all the visits are the result of consistent steps taken to develop relations.

"Relations between our countries have developed significantly in recent years and have risen to the level of a strategic partnership. Visits and meetings are the result of active political dialogue between the two countries. These are the conditions for considering new areas of cooperation between the two countries. There is an existing potential for expanding cooperation in various areas," she explained.

Gafarova pointed out that Raši will visit the liberated regions for the second time.