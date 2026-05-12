Baku port set to increase its throughput capacity - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The throughput capacity of the Baku International Sea Port will be increased, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (CJSC) Arif Aghayev said at an official welcoming ceremony for the "Gadamly" ship held at the port, Trend reports.

According to him, the launch of the first dry cargo ship 'Gadamly' built in Turkmenistan in the Caspian waters is not only a sign of its production and commissioning, but also of the closer ties between the two countries.

He noted that the Middle Corridor is already moving towards becoming a serious alternative, its importance is increasing.

"Each of the countries on this corridor must improve its infrastructure, make it capable of handling the increasing volume of cargo. We, as Azerbaijan Railways, as the Baku International Sea Port, are expanding our infrastructure. The tracks on the main railway are being improved, new locomotives and wagons are being purchased," Aghayev explained.

​The official pointed out that the current throughput capacity of the seaport is 150,000 TEU.

"However, as a result of the ongoing work, we will increase this volume to 260,000 TEU with dredging works and new equipment to be purchased," he added.

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