Turkmenistan, Malaysia’s Petronas discuss expansion of energy cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 12. Turkmenistan and Malaysia’s Petronas discussed further development of bilateral energy cooperation and new joint projects in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Political Affairs to the Prime Minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Petronas President and Group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik, as well as the company’s Executive Vice President and CEO of Upstream Mohd Jukris Abdul Wahab.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the strategic importance of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Malaysia, noting the long-standing partnership with Petronas in hydrocarbon production and development of Turkmenistan’s Caspian offshore sector.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of cooperation with Petronas and praised the company’s contribution to energy projects and specialist training for Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry.

The parties also noted that a protocol on commercial terms between the State Concern Türkmennebit and Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. is expected to be signed during the Malaysian delegation’s current visit to Turkmenistan.

PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional Berhad) is Malaysia’s fully state-owned oil and gas corporation and one of the largest energy companies in Southeast Asia, with integrated operations across the entire hydrocarbons value chain in more than 100 countries. Beyond its core upstream and downstream business, the company places strong emphasis on long-term human capital development through its flagship education initiatives, particularly the PETRONAS Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP), which funds talented students for undergraduate studies at leading local and international universities, including its own Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP).