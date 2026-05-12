GSMA M360 Eurasia 2026 to focus on AI, connectivity, and Eurasia's digital future

Policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators from across Eurasia and beyond will unite to explore the topics and policies powering the region's next wave of digital growth

Ahead of M360 Eurasia 2026’s debut appearance in the historic city of Samarkand, the GSMA has revealed new event updates, including an updated speaker line-up, key event topics, and a regional hackathon focused on addressing Central Asia’s climate vulnerability.

Following the success of last year’s event in Tashkent this year’s M360 Eurasia will take place on 20–21 May in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The event also marks the second year of partnership between the GSMA, the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Beeline Uzbekistan, and VEON Group, with supporting partners including the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC).

Across keynotes, sessions, and curated networking, the event agenda reflects the opportunities and challenges currently facing one of the world’s fastest-emerging innovation hubs – including developing AI-ready governments and sovereign digital infrastructure, to expanding mobile coverage through satellite integration, and securing networks against rising cyber threats.

Confirmed speakers – spanning government ministers, CEOs, and senior leaders from across the mobile ecosystem and public sector – include the following, with the full line-up available here.

Almazbek Kadyrkulov, Director, Alvarez and Marsal

Anil Vijayachandran, Deputy Chief Development Officer, DataVolt

Amy Peck, CEO, EndeavorXR

Polina Chernikova, Head of Android Partnerships, Google

Eric Yang, President of Carrier Business, Huawei Technologies Co

Ömer Abdullah Karagözoğlu, Chairman, Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), Republic of Türkiye

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz

Gabil Gasimov, CEO, MegaSec LLC

Aleksandr Babichev, CEO, MTS

Sylwia Kechiche, VP Industry Analysis, Opensignal

Dmitry Shukov, CEO, Perfectum

Mikhail Gerchuk, Chief Executive Officer Telecom, Power International Holding

Ozodkhon Davlatshoev, CEO, Tcell

Yevgen Nastradin, CEO, Unitel Limited Liability Company

Anna Ambrozevich, Youth Director, Women in Tech Global

Jianpeng Zhang, Senior Vice President, ZTE Corporation

ITU Hackathon: Green and Digital Innovation

M360 Eurasia 2026 will also host the semi-final of a regional hackathon organised by the ITU, focused on green and digital innovation across Central Asia. Taking place on 21 May, the competition will see innovators from across the region pitch technology-driven solutions to sustainability challenges – spanning renewable energy, smart water management, waste reduction and environmental monitoring – with winning teams advancing to the finals in Kyrgyzstan.

John Guisti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, said: “Eurasia is one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-moving digital hubs, and M360 Eurasia exists to give that regional momentum a global, 360-degree platform. As Uzbekistan advances its Digital Uzbekistan 2030 agenda and continues to strengthen its position as an emerging centre for AI, software development and digital policy, M360 Eurasia will sit at the heart of that journey, driving collaboration, investment and digital growth – and we look forward to welcoming the region’s leaders to Samarkand for what promises to be yet another landmark event.”



"The success of last year's forum in Tashkent — the first time M360 brought its platform to our region — demonstrated the strong interest of the global community in Uzbekistan's digital potential. In 2026, we carry the momentum forward in Samarkand, as part of our ongoing efforts to establish the country as Eurasia's leading IT hub. For us, this is more than an event, it is a strategic vehicle for integration into the global digital economy. We remain committed to advancing infrastructure development and introducing forward-looking regulatory practices. The Samarkand summit will further solidify Uzbekistan's position as a technology destination where regional standards for connectivity and digital engagement are shaped for the future," said Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan.



“Hosting M360 EURASIA in Uzbekistan for the second consecutive year is a confirmation of the country's status as an emerging international IT hub. Uzbekistan is rapidly becoming one of the most dynamic digital markets in the region, and our goal is to turn that momentum into a global benchmark. In 2026, M360 EURASIA comes to Samarkand - a city that for centuries has connected ideas, cultures and trade. Today, it becomes the ideal stage for aligning regional ambitions with the global digital agenda and the innovations of tomorrow. Beeline Uzbekistan, in turn, is undergoing a transformation from a traditional telecom operator into a large-scale digital ecosystem that creates real value for people, businesses and the national economy. We want the world to see that innovation is being born here and now - and to become an active part of this significant and sustainable growth,”said Yevgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan.

Registration for M360 Eurasia 2026 is open, and members of the press are invited to apply for a press pass here.

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About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events. We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

About GSMA M360 Series

The GSMA’s M360 series brings together the regional mobile ecosystem to drive innovation, address challenges, and create a foundation for sustainable business environments and societal change. The events provide a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share insights, network, and discuss the future of mobile technology.

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