Restoration work in Karabakh and East Zangazur reflects current stage of planned strategic line - Samir Nuriyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, as well as the application of new architectural concepts, reflect the current stage of the planned strategic line, Trend reports.

This is stated in an article by the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to him, extensive construction and restoration efforts in these territories, systematic urbanization, the creation of sustainable infrastructure, and the implementation of ecological approaches provide a foundation for discussing the formation of an Azerbaijani model of urban planning in the post-conflict period.

​The article notes that this new model prevents the risk of chaotic development—which international practice identifies as one of the primary challenges in post-conflict territorial restoration—and prioritizes an integrated approach to long-term planning. "While many countries today face problems of spontaneous construction and housing shortages, Azerbaijan demonstrates the ability to shape a planned, functional, and livable environment even in territories that were once completely destroyed. This can already be regarded not only as a national success but as a clear experience comparable on an international scale," the article emphasizes.