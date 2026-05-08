Azerbaijan’s Economic Council discusses development of tourism sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Economic Council, chaired by Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held its next meeting on May 8, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the meeting’s agenda included a detailed discussion of the current situation, challenges, and prospects for the development of the tourism sector in Azerbaijan, key priority measures for expanding the tourism market and developing tourism, as well as current economic issues.

A report by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, was heard on the agenda.

Members of the Economic Council and those invited to the meeting delivered speeches on the issues presented.

Following the meeting, decisions were made regarding the development of the tourism sector, and relevant instructions were issued to the related agencies.