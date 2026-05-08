Next group of ex-IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Khojavend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. On April 29, another resettlement convoy was sent to the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The resettled families are those who had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 41 families consisting of 156 people are being relocated to Agdam city, 57 families consisting of 206 people to Khojavend city.

The Great Return process to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

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