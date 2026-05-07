With new Birbank feature, tracking public transport expenses has become easier

Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, is introducing another innovation that makes everyday financial operations more convenient and transparent for its customers. Thanks to this new feature, users can now track their expenses in greater detail when paying for public transport via contactless NFC payments.

In the “History” section of the Birbank mobile application, users can now view the route number of the trip, the name of the metro station, and the date of travel. This makes it easy to identify which specific journey a charge relates to, especially in cases of delayed transactions, and provides full clarity through an electronic receipt.

The feature is available to all Birbank users and applies to payments made with NFC-enabled bank cards.

Due to Birbank’s technological support implemented last year, contactless payment has been introduced across all bus routes in the capital, including services operated by “Baku Bus” LLC, as well as at all stations of “Bakı Metropoliteni” CJSC. This solution was implemented in cooperation with “K Group” LLC and covers cards from all local banks, forming a unified open payment infrastructure for urban transport.

Additionally, it is important to mention that the technical operation of fare payments, including NFC and QR-based transactions, is managed by “Bakı Metropoliteni” and the “BakıKart” system. The bank, in turn, processes the deduction of funds from the customer’s account strictly based on the transmitted transaction data. Therefore, in case of any questions, customers may contact “BakıKart” support for more detailed information.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 114 branches and 53 service offices. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.