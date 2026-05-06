Uzbekistan and China forge new investment deals across key sectors

Photo: The press service of the Uzbekistan’s Fergana Regional Administration.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. Uzbekistan and China have reached agreements on the implementation of new investment projects across several sectors during the Uzbek-Chinese Economic Forum held in Hong Kong, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The forum took place as part of a visit by a government delegation of Uzbekistan to China, with active participation from representatives of the Fergana region.

During the event, Deputy Governor of the region Nuriddin Mamadjanov held talks with executives of a number of Chinese companies, including Ranking Motors, Global Service Center, Xiamen Taosha Yun Technology, Bawan International Group, and Liftkor Elevator Co., Ltd.

The discussions resulted in agreements to implement investment projects in the automotive industry, construction, household chemicals, and artificial intelligence sectors in the region.

The forum also featured a presentation of Fergana’s export potential, including products from Kuva Agrostar and samples of traditional handicrafts.