Baku strengthens its position on Europe's energy map - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas should be assessed not only as a protocol-based diplomatic contact, but also in a broader geopolitical and economic context, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that Baku strengthens its position on Europe's energy map.

According to him, this meeting clearly reveals the directions in which Azerbaijan-European Union (EU) relations are developing at the current stage and the strategic priorities of the parties.

"First of all, the energy issue remains the main pillar of these relations. Azerbaijan's growing role in Europe's energy security has come to the fore, especially in recent years. Against the backdrop of the EU's shift to alternative energy sources after the Russia-Ukraine war, Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as a reliable supplier.

The delivery of Azerbaijani gas to major economies such as Germany and Austria shows that the geography of this cooperation is expanding and is now moving towards deeper integration. This means that Baku is not only an energy exporter, but also one of Europe's strategic energy partners," the analyst explained.

Garayev noted that, in addition, areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy discussed at the meeting indicate that cooperation has entered a new stage.

"These directions are not accidental. The EU strives for global leadership in the field of green energy and the digital economy, while Azerbaijan intends to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil and gas. The coincidence of these interests creates a serious basis for long-term and sustainable cooperation between the parties. Renewable energy projects in particular strengthen the possibility of Azerbaijan becoming a country exporting green energy to Europe in the future," he also said.

The analyst pointed out that political and security issues also form an important part of this meeting.

"The negotiations aimed at normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and Azerbaijan's promotion of a peace agenda are being closely monitored by the EU. In this context, the processes taking place within the framework of the European Political Community Summit and the participation of President Ilham Aliyev via video link indicate that Azerbaijan is playing an active role in regional diplomacy.

Azerbaijan's unilateral lifting of transit restrictions, in addition to opening up new opportunities for economic cooperation, can also be considered an important step in terms of confidence-building," he clarified.

Garayev emphasized that, on the other hand, the EU's support for demining activities in Azerbaijan is of particular importance from a humanitarian and security perspective.

"Such support is essential for ensuring security in the territories liberated after the war, the return of internally displaced persons, and the restoration of infrastructure. The mention of the TRIPP project acts as part of a broader strategy aimed at developing transport and logistics links in the region," he added.