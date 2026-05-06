Tajikistan and OSCE discuss media and information security cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 6. Tajikistan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) discussed the current state of cooperation within the framework of the organization’s third dimension, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issue was addressed on May 5, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar and the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Jan Braathu.

During the talks, particular attention was paid to the priorities of further engagement and opportunities for expanding joint initiatives.

In particular, the parties discussed strengthening the capacity of journalists, ensuring information security, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the OSCE’s third dimension, also known as the human dimension, focuses on promoting human rights, fundamental freedoms, democratic institutions, and the rule of law. Cooperation in this area often includes support for media development, protection of journalists, and strengthening information integrity.

Tajikistan has been engaging with the OSCE across various направления, including institutional capacity-building, legal reforms, and media-related initiatives.