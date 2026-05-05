Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new Head of Presidential Administration

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. Roman Sklyar has been appointed Head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, according to a decree issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

By the decree, Sklyar has been relieved of his previous post.

Another presidential decree has relieved Aibek Dadebayev of his position as Head of the Presidential Administration due to his transition to another job.

On January 11, 2022, Roman Sklyar was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. On April 3, 2023, he was reappointed to the same position. On February 5, 2024, he was named Acting Prime Minister, and on February 6, 2024, he was officially appointed as First Deputy Prime Minister.