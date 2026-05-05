Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan advance joint agro project in Fuzuli with focus on modern horticulture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are advancing a joint agricultural project in the Fuzuli district aimed at developing a modern horticulture system based on advanced technologies, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek government.

The progress of the initiative was reviewed during a working visit by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov.

The project provides for the creation of the Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Friendship Park and the development of agricultural production across 100 hectares of allocated land.

It is being implemented in cooperation with Zafar Bog'lari company and includes phased land preparation and infrastructure development. So far, 83 hectares have been fully prepared, with work ongoing on the remaining 17 hectares. Full readiness of the site is expected by the end of May.

A key component of the project is the construction of an artificial reservoir with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters to support irrigation. Experts noted that early planting before the irrigation system is fully operational could pose risks under high temperatures.

The initiative also incorporates modern agricultural practices, including the use of in-vitro grown seedlings, which are already being cultivated and are approaching the harvesting stage.

During the visit, Abdurakhmonov emphasized the importance of organizing irrigation and fertilization processes on a scientific basis and recommended starting the planting of pomegranate seedlings in selected areas in October.

The project also includes the full fencing of the territories, which is expected to be completed within one and a half months in accordance with the plan.