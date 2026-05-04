Kazakhstan's Tokayev proposes introducing AI in industrial sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed considering the introduction of artificial intelligence in the industrial sector at the next meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev made the statement during the second meeting of the Council held in Almaty.

The President emphasized that at the current stage, the strategic significance of artificial intelligence is determined not by the scale of models, but by their capacity for effective integration into the real sector of the economy.

“In essence, a fundamental paradigm shift is taking place, in which the real-time application of artificial intelligence becomes the primary source of productivity growth. This requires the formation of a holistic system integrating data, processes, and human resources,” Tokayev said.

He noted that the AI Council functions as an effective platform for developing coordinated approaches and sharing best practices, particularly in relation to the real economy and digital platforms.

The President stressed that industry constitutes the foundation of high-value-added production and serves as the principal testing ground for new technologies.

“I propose focusing on the mining and metallurgy complex, the energy sector, agriculture, and logistics, with an emphasis on productivity enhancement, cost reduction, and improved management efficiency. Through the development of industrial data, the introduction of digital twins, and the expansion of process automation, we will be able to transition from discussions to the practical implementation of our strategic objectives,” Tokayev said.