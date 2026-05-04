U.S. to begin operation to free up ships stuck in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The United States plans to launch Project Freedom on the morning of May 4 to free up ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz due to the military conflict, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

He noted that many countries asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz

"I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else. This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time," he noted.

He stated that this was a humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern countries but, in particular, the country of Iran.