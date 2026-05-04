Kazakhstan’s diplomatic activity - series of forums and visits strengthen country’s regional position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. In 2026, Kazakhstan is reinforcing its position as one of the key diplomatic centers of Central Asia, with Astana and Almaty increasingly serving as venues for international forums, high-level meetings, and major business events.

May is expected to be particularly active. On May 4–5, Almaty will host GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus, the region’s largest technology and artificial intelligence event. For Kazakhstan, this represents an opportunity to further consolidate its role as a regional platform for digital development. In recent years, the authorities have actively promoted this agenda, and 2026 has been designated the Year of Digitalization and AI. Hosting GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus aligns with this strategic priority.

On May 15, an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Turkestan. In advance of the summit, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. In recent years, cooperation among Turkic countries has intensified, particularly in logistics, trade, and transport projects. In this context, convening the summit in Kazakhstan appears consistent with these developments, as the country is gradually emerging as a key platform for dialogue within the Turkic world.

Another significant event will be the V Eurasian Economic Forum, scheduled for May 28–29 in Astana. The main theme of the forum is artificial intelligence and digital competition. It is notable that associations such as the Eurasian Economic Union are increasingly addressing issues related to future technologies. For Kazakhstan, participation in this agenda is important for several reasons, including attracting investment and strengthening its position as a modern, technology-oriented economy.

The events in May continue the diplomatic activity demonstrated by Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year. At the end of April, President of Israel Isaac Herzog visited the country. Almost immediately after this visit, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš arrived in Astana. Within the framework of the visit, a major business forum was held with the participation of Kazakh and Czech companies. As a result, six memorandums of cooperation were signed in the fields of energy, transport, engineering, and insurance. The Czech Republic also expressed interest in long-term supplies of Kazakh oil and the development of cooperation in nuclear energy.

From April 20 through 23, Kazakhstan hosted the president of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh. Following the visit, the sides signed 13 documents on cooperation in various fields. During the same days, events related to the Regional Ecological Summit and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State – founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea were held in Astana. On the sidelines of these meetings, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the president of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the president of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili. In February, the president of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić paid an official visit to Astana.

In 2026, Kazakhstan is not only hosting international events but is also actively expanding its foreign policy contacts. In April, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye and paid a working visit to Uzbekistan. At the beginning of the year, the president made a state visit to Pakistan.

All this shows that today Kazakhstan is trying to establish itself as a reliable platform for negotiations, investment attraction, and regional dialogue. For the West, Kazakhstan is important as a supplier of resources, a participant in transport routes, and an energy partner. For the East, it serves as a connecting link between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe. This position is largely due to the fact that Astana builds interaction with several centers of power simultaneously and combines political dialogue with practical economic interests.