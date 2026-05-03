Third day of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku concludes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The third day of the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics has concluded, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

On this competition day senior gymnasts demonstrated their skills in the clubs and ribbon routines.

According to the results, Maria Borisova (AIN 2) took first place in the ribbon program. Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) placed second, while Tara Dragas (Italy) came third.

In the clubs event, the gold medal was won by Daniela Munits (Israel), Darya Varenich (AIN 1) took second place, and Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) finished third.

In group exercises, teams presented routines with 5 balls, as well as with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs. In the 5 balls program, Israel took first place, AIN 1 came second, and Italy finished third. In the 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs program, AIN 2 won gold, AIN 1 placed second, and Ukraine took third place.

Following the qualification stage in the senior all-around, 16 individual gymnasts have been determined to compete in cross-battles. In the round of 16, eight of them will perform with the ball, and the other eight with the hoop. The winners will advance to the next stage — the quarterfinals.

We now present the “star sixteen” — the pairs of gymnasts who will face each other:

Vera Tugolukova – Polina Karika

Darya Varenich – Hanna Kamenshchichkava

Alona Tal Franco – Andreea Verdes

Taisiia Onofriichuk – Emmi Piroinen

Arina Kovshova – Fanni Pigniczki

Sofia Raffaeli – Amalia Lica

Maria Borisova – Daniela Munits

Tara Dragas – Hatice Gokce Emir

In the group program, the following teams will compete in cross-battles:

AIN 2 – Italy

Ukraine – Israel

AIN 1 – Bulgaria

As seen from the list, the upcoming cross-battles promise to be quite exciting and intense.