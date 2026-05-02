“EFES-2026” exercise progresses successfully in preparatory phase (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Preparatory trainings for the “EFES-2026” multinational exercise, being conducted in the Republic of Türkiye with the participation of personnel from the Azerbaijan Army, are progressing successfully, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Pursuant to the exercise plan, military personnel from the participating countries are accomplishing practical tasks across a range of combat scenarios.

In line with modern methods of warfare, the training units are executing tasks involving the prevention of simulated enemy attacks and acts of sabotage in populated areas, the protection of key facilities, the provision of initial medical aid to wounded personnel followed by their evacuation, as well as the conduct of combat operations in tunnels, bunkers, and caves.

During the exercise, artilleries, mortars, and unmanned aerial vehicles are employed to destroy the imaginary enemy’s heavy equipment and personnel.

Azerbaijan Army servicemen demonstrate a high level of professionalism and combat readiness in accomplishments of the assigned tasks.