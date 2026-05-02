Kazakhstan, China’s Sichuan Province discuss deepening interregional cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. Kazakhstan and Sichuan Province have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral ties across the digital economy, industry, and education, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The prospects for cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Zhoshykhan Kyraubayev, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an, and Gu Shenwei, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of Deyang City.

The parties agreed to promote collaboration in artificial intelligence, new technologies, and the digital economy, while also strengthening partnerships in investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

During the talks, the Consul General highlighted Kazakhstan's legislative guarantees for foreign investors and discussed the country's potential in trade, transport, and agriculture. Given Deyang's strength in the metallurgical industry, the sides explored the possibility of expanding into larger markets through the production of building materials within Kazakhstan.

The Chinese side expressed interest in establishing a sister city relationship between Deyang and a corresponding city in the Almaty region.

Proposals were also made for joint projects between Kazakhstani higher education institutions and the Institute for Research of Modern Building Materials. Specifically, the parties agreed to explore advanced training courses for pilots and engineers from Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee at Sichuan Polytechnic University.

Deyang invited Kazakhstani diplomats to a specialized training seminar in July and encouraged participation in the "Clean Energy and Energy Sources" forum scheduled for October.