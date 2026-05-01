International Carpet Forum in Baku – 1st Session: “Design, Collections, and Product Development” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The first session on the topic of “Design, Collections, and Product Development” took place at the Baku Business Center as part of the 2nd International Carpet Forum, Trend Life reports.

During the session, participants discussed key directions for transforming traditional crafts into modern products geared toward the global market. The session was moderated by Olga Latysheva, an art historian and communications specialist, head of regional corporate communications, and lecturer at MGIMO.

The first speaker was Belgian contemporary textile artist Laurin Malengreau, who spoke about how artisanal art can be transformed into an object of the contemporary art market on an international level.

Afterwards, Professor Dr. María del Carmen Avendano Rito from Mexico, a researcher in the field of conservation and a member of the National System of Researchers of Mexico (SNI), presented a report on textile traditions, identity, and their relevance in the context of the global contemporary world.

Tarik Sadik, Director General of La Maison de l'Artisan in Morocco, shared his experience with institutional support for artisans and value creation, emphasizing the importance of structural models for the development of the carpet industry.

Nasser Al-Darmaki, Vice President of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) from the UAE, highlighted the role of museums as catalysts for building a global carpet brand and preserving cultural heritage in the modern world.

The session concluded with a presentation by Luca Emilio Brancati, an Italian expert on carpets and tapestries and a certified appraiser, who spoke about creating value in the carpet industry through branding, storytelling, and expanding into international markets.

The session served as an important platform for exchanging practical experience and discussing new models for the development of carpet art in the context of the global economy.

The International Carpet Forum is taking place from May 1 through May 3 with organizational support from OJSC “Azerkhalcha” and the Administration of the “Icherisheher” State Historical and Architectural Reserve, and with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (AZPROMO).

The forum, dedicated to the theme “The Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding, and Integration into the Global Market. From Cultural Heritage to a Competitive Global Product,” brought together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and representatives of the creative sector of the carpet industry.

The event will be just the beginning of a grand festival, a cultural marathon. From May 2 through May 3, Baku’s historic center, Icherisheher, will transform into a living carpet space. The main goal is to present Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the world stage, showcase its rich heritage and prospects for further development, and learn from the experience and skills of carpet weavers from around the world.

The Carpet Festival, dedicated to the professional holiday of Azerbaijani carpet weavers - Carpet Weaver's Day - also coincides this year with the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha JSC.

For more details about the events, visit https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Media support – Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews.Az