Azerbaijan set to expand protection of cultural heritage in Bayir Shahar - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. All cultural monuments in Bayir Shahar will be placed under protection, said Fariz Huseynli, senior advisor for international and public relations at the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel discussion “Media Agenda in the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” as part of the 3rd Forum “ "Public processes in the media sphere” held in Baku.

According to him, measures are being taken to protect 73 monuments in Bayir Shahar:

“In the coming days, measures will be taken to include 33 monuments in the register. There will be a total of 106 monuments in this area. The relevant agencies are overseeing their protection. All historical monuments in this area will be placed under protection,” he emphasized.