Turkmenistan, Chinese firms discuss AI, high-tech and smart cities cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan has explored the expansion of cooperation with Chinese technology companies in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and advanced telecommunications, Trend reports via the Turkmen Ministry of Communications.

The discussions involved Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Annayev and Minister of Communications Hajymyrat Hudaygulyyev. The Chinese side included major firms such as Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE-affiliated enterprises, and other representatives of the technology and telecommunications sector, with both parties emphasizing significant potential for long-term collaboration.

The meetings addressed prospects for joint projects, including the establishment of AI research centers, development of Internet of Things solutions, smart city systems, and cooperation in neural network and quantum technologies.

Hudaygulyyev noted that artificial intelligence constitutes a strategic priority for Turkmenistan, serving as a key instrument for enhancing public administration efficiency and supporting development in healthcare, education, and other sectors.