Unity of state-media-society allows to adequately cope with any global challenge - Ahmad Ismayilov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The unity of state-media-society allows to adequately cope with any global challenge, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov said at the 3rd Forum on "Public processes in the media sphere" organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the organization of WUF13 in Baku is an indication of the high appreciation of Azerbaijan's achievements in the field of urban planning by the international community.

"The effective communication model tested during COP29 proved that the unity of the state-media-society allows us to adequately cope with any global challenge. We believe that similar achievements will be repeated during WUF13, and we'll achieve greater professional successes.

Thanks to the initiatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, our rare pearls, such as the Old City and the Maiden Tower, have secured their worthy place on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The magnificent cultural centers and public parks that have become the modern face of our capital are the result of this noble approach and high care for our national culture," he noted.