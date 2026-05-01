Azerbaijani MFA summons and issues note of protest to EU ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundzic, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was issued a note of protest against the European Parliament's resolution adopted on April 30, a source in the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the ministry strongly condemned the baseless and biased provisions in the resolution against Azerbaijan.

The ministry emphasized that the provisions of the resolution in question distort reality, contradict the principles of objectivity, and the obligations of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. The ministry also underscored that the European Parliament's such approach negatively affects the normalization process in the region, as well as the prospects for Azerbaijan-EU relations.

The ministry noted that the resolution claims on the return of Armenian residents to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region are completely unfounded, and such calls are interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. The ministry highlighted that despite the reintegration plan presented in 2023 in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Armenian residents left the region voluntarily, and that statements claiming the opposite are false.

At the same time, the ministry pointed out at the meeting that calls for the release of persons of Armenian origin, presented as "prisoners of war", are also legally unacceptable. The ministry recalled that the Azerbaijani side, demonstrating a humane approach, released many prisoners, took steps towards confidence-building, and that the individuals sentenced to court were individuals who had committed a number of serious crimes, including terrorism, sabotage, and war crimes.

The ministry stressed that the allegations regarding the "destruction of cultural and religious heritage" are completely unfounded and unacceptable. Moreover, the ministry noted that the facts of the large-scale destruction and insult of the cultural and religious heritage of Azerbaijan during the occupation period were ignored by European institutions.

At the meeting, the EU side was called upon to prevent such steps that harm Azerbaijan-EU relations, as well as the peace and normalization process in the region.

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